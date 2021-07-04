Chesterfield schoolgirl vows to abseil off Millers Dale Bridge in the Peak District for Ashgate Hospice

Lyla Gregory, from Birdholme, will join fundraisers of all ages as they prepare to abseil from 80 feet to raise money for the charity this summer.

Daredevils are set to brave the adrenaline inducing challenge off Millers Dale Bridge in the Peak District on Sunday, August 15 to help fund the Ashgate Hospice’s end-of-life care.

Lyla Gregory, is the youngest participant at 14 years old to have signed up to the event, which promises spectacular views above the River Wye.

Lyla will abseil in the Peak District for Ashgate Hospicecare.

She has been passionate about helping others after her dad Dean Gregory passed away when she was four years old.

The Tupton Hall School pupil was inspired to support Ashgate in memory of a member of her extended family, Dave Warne, who died while being cared for by the charity after being diagnosed with cancer.

She said: “When I saw there was an opportunity to Abseil for Ashgate I knew I wanted to take part.

"I have abseiled before on school trips and through Brownies and Guides, so I knew it was something I could do.

Lyla with her dad, Dean Gregory, who died when she was young.

"At the moment I am feeling really excited, but I know the nerves will kick in as it gets closer!

“Ashgate is such an important local charity; we always try to go to the summer and Christmas fairs and I am so happy I have an opportunity to be involved in this event.

“I think if everyone does what they can – whether it’s abseiling off a bridge or something as simple as buying a cake at a cake sale – we can make a real difference!”

Lyla has almost reached her target of raising £200 to help Ashgate fund its palliative care for families across North Derbyshire living with a life-limiting illness.

Lyla and her mum took part in Race for Life.

Pam Barker, 63, from Newbold is also taking part in the abseil challenge.

She is familiar with the Chesterfield hospice’s events, after she volunteered at the charity’s Christmas and Summer Fairs, along with their Sparkle Night Walk and more.

The 63-year-old said abseiling is a ‘great’ way to support Ashgate and is urging others to sign up and join herself and Lyla in the challenge.

She added: “I was looking for a bit of excitement after lockdown, so I thought what better way to do that than jumping off a bridge and abseiling for the hospice.“I’m feeling just slightly nervous but I’m mainly excited for the challenge; I have abseiled before but admittedly I was quite a bit younger then!

Pam will also abseil for Ashgate in the Peak District this summer.

“Ashgate is such a tranquil place, with lovely people, staff and volunteers.

"It’s so important to the area and although none of my family members have needed their support yet, things may be different in the future, so it’s essential we do what we can to ensure it’s there for the future.”

The minimum age for the event is 10 years or over and applicants are required to raise £70 in sponsorship.

Registration for the event is open until July 16.

For more information go to www.ashgatehospicecare.org.uk/events/abseil-in-the-peak-district/ or email [email protected]

Alternatively, you can call the fundraising team on 01246 567 250.