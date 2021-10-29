Chesterfield schoolgirl chops hair for first time to support the Little Princess Trust

Nine-year-old Amelia Fidler attends Spire Junior School and decided to have her hair cut for the first time over half term.

She waved goodbye to her locks, which had grown just below her waist, with the help of hair stylist Saviha Soyler at All Dolled Up Hair and Beauty Salon in Hasland on Thursday, October 28.

The caring schoolgirl has raised over £100 so far in both online and offline donations and will soon be donating her hair to the trust, which provides wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment.

Amelia Fidler, aged nine, has braved the chop to raise money for the Little Princess Trust. Seen at the All Dolled Up Hair & Beauty Salon Hasland.

Amelia’s mum, Marie Fidler, said: “She’s wanted her hair cut for a while and her sister Isabelle suggested donating it so I looked up and there was the Little Princess Trust who made wigs for children with cancer – particularly, as recently there was a younger child at school who had been diagnosed with cancer.

"I popped to All Dolled Up and told them what she was doing. They said it was amazing and publicised it in the salon and they’ve been raising some money as well.”

When asked how Amelia is feeling after braving the chop, Marie added: “She’s really proud of herself. I was quite emotional because it is the first time she’s ever had her hair cut but she said she feels amazing.

Amelia Fidler pictured before having her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust

"We’ve raised more than £100 so far but have not counted up what’s in the salon. School did have a poster up and are going to publicise it after the holidays too.”

Donations can still be made online via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Marie-Fidler1.

