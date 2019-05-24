Chesterfield's young stars of the future to be honoured at prestigious awards

One young person will be named as the town’s top retail apprentice next month at the 2019 Chesterfield Retail Awards.

Three retail apprentices have been shortlisted for the prestigious Apprentice of the Year award, sponsored by Apprentice Town which is led by Chesterfield Borough Council.

Kelly Jaggers, a hairdressing apprentice from Bliss Hair, Nails and Beauty in Hasland; Rebecca McNair, an apprentice beauty therapist from The Therapy Lounge in Hasland and Laura Davies, a design apprentice at JMJ Pottery on Chatsworth Road, are all in the running for the top award.

Kelly, Rebecca and Laura were nominated for the award by their employers.

They will be recognised alongside 34 businesses from the town’s retail sector which have been shortlisted across 15 categories in the annual Retail Awards organised by Destination Chesterfield.

Award winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at Casa Hotel on Wednesday June 19.

Former Hasland Hall School pupil, Kelly, 24, said: “I was surprised when I heard I’d been shortlisted for the award. It’s great to have my hard work recognised. I enjoy my job and I love working with the team at Bliss; it really is a lovely environment to work in.”

Kelly hopes to progress onto her NVQ Level 3 in Hairdressing after recently completing her Level 2.

Rebecca, 19, pictured, a former Heritage High School pupil in Clowne, hopes to move on to NVQ Level 3 in Massage and Reflexology and eventually open her own salon after completing her NVQ Level 2 in Beauty Therapy.

She said: “I feel really honoured and excited to be recognised at the start of my career and it has given me a real boost to reach my future goals. It’s fantastic to be working alongside other passionate and experienced therapists, with most of them starting as apprentices too.”

Laura, 24, who is currently doing an NVQ Level 3 Design Apprenticeship at JMJ Pottery, has a passion for all things creative. The former St Mary’s Catholic High School pupil hopes to one day run her own pottery business.

She said: “It was great to be put forward for this award in the first place and a privilege to be named as a finalist at the Chesterfield Retail Awards. I try to be as helpful and approachable as

I can be with customers and I truly enjoy what I do – to have that acknowledged is amazing.”

The awards will also honour the town’s Apprentice Employer of the Year, sponsored by Learning Unlimited (The Chesterfield College Group).

Three businesses shortlisted for the award are Bliss Hair, Nails and Beauty, Fresh Ideas Florist and The Therapy Lounge.

