Chesterfield’s ‘Team Lucy’ raises thousands for children’s hospital at Chatsworth charity walk

The family of Lucy Needham, a brave Chesterfield tot who survived a brain tumour, joined hundreds of supporters of Sheffield Children’s Hospital as they took to the grounds of Chatsworth for a sponsored walk.

‘Team Lucy’ raised £3,390 with the charity trek, which was launched in aid of the hospital where Lucy received life-saving care.

Team Lucy raised thousands for Sheffield Children's Hospital when they took part in a sponsored walk at Chatsworth House.

Lucy was diagnosed with a brain tumour aged just 10 months in 2014, undergoing emergency surgery and several rounds of chemotherapy at Sheffield.

Now five, the determined youngster won her first battle, but has continued to fight many more since.

Lucy lost her ability to swallow and is tube fed via a gastrostomy, while damage to her lungs also makes her prone to recurring chest infections and bouts of pneumonia.

Mum Tracey Evison has been devoting any extra energy into helping the hospital which saved her daughter’s life.

Lucy as a baby in hospital with mum Tracey.

“From very early on, fundraising became a focus for me and helped me to deal with a lot of what was going on,” she said.

“We have raised money for The Children’s Hospital Charity before as it’s a cause very close to our hearts.”

The Children’s Hospital Charity’s walk spanned Chatsworth House, Lodge Hill and the medieval Stand Woods, before passing the Hunting Tower, the Swiss lake and historic Aqueduct. Participants chose between the option of a 3km or 10km route, making the event open to everyone.

Many young participants also helped find charity mascot Theo Bear’s lost possessions along the way and families also took the opportunity to enjoy a celebratory picnic by the Golden Gates after completing the challenge.

More than 400 people turned out to the charity walk.

With sponsorship money still to be collected, the total raised for the hospital was already more than £19,000.

Every penny raised will help the appeal to transform the hospital’s Emergency Department.

It was built to see a maximum of 32,000 patients a year, but now sees 60,000 every 12 months from across South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.

Rachael Thomas, event fundraising officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “It was a fantastic event today in a wonderful family atmosphere.

“We were thrilled to see so many smiling faces stride out this morning in support of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“A new Emergency Department has never been more needed as we strive to build a better future for young patients from across the region who depend on their life-saving care.”

