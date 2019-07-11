Chesterfield’s Pattiserie Valerie in shock ‘permanent’ closure

The Chesterfield branch of Patisserie Valerie has closed its doors to customers to good.

It is not known how many jobs have been lost in the abrupt ‘permanent’ closure, but around eight staff members are thought to have been affected.

It is understood they were told of the store’s closure on Monday (July 8) and it shut the same day.

A sign in the window of the Vicar Lane branch reads: “We are sorry to confirm that this patisserie has now permanently closed. “We would like to take this opportunity [to] thank both our loyal [customers] and the team that ran the patisserie for their dedication and hard work.”

It comes after Causeway Capital Partners, which bought 96 of the chain’s sites including Chesterfield out of administration earlier this year, confirmed it was shutting several ‘smaller’ locations.

Customers due to collect an order will be contacted by staff or they can email supportoffice@patisserie-valerie.co.uk.

The sign continues: “Once again, we would like to thank you for your support and hope to see you soon.”

The Derbyshire Times have approached Patisserie Valerie for comment.

