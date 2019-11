Chesterfield's hugely popular 1940s market was held in the town yesterday with a variety of free activities for people to enjoy.

As well as the weekly flea market with traders in 1940s outfits, there was also a replica Spitfire, singing, dancing and much more at the event, organised by Chesterfield Borough Council.

Clair Britton, Diane Willows, Gillian Stevens and Joy Roddy from Happy Wanderers walking group.

Our photographer Brian Eyre has captured this fantastic video from the day, and if you want to see our photo gallery of the event, click here.