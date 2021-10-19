Chesterfield Royal Hospital serves up authentic cuisine to mark Black History Month

A special menu was produced for colleagues, patients and visitors at the Royal, enabling them to experience food from different cuisines and cultures.

Black History Month, which runs throughout October, recognises the contribution and achievements of those with African or Caribbean heritage and celebrates key figures who have made substantial and memorable contributions. It is also an opportunity for people to learn more about the impact of racism and how to challenge negative stereotypes.