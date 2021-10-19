Chesterfield Royal Hospital serves up authentic cuisine to mark Black History Month

Chesterfield Royal Hospital has been serving up authentic cuisine to mark Black History Month.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 9:00 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 9:01 am

A special menu was produced for colleagues, patients and visitors at the Royal, enabling them to experience food from different cuisines and cultures.

The menu offered Jamaican pepper pot stew, Nigerian beef stew, chicken creole, Jamaican curry pork and Caribbean fish curry.

Representatives from Chesterfield Royal Hospital celebrating Black History Month.

Tom Harrison, equality, diversity and inclusion facilitator, said: “I’m really impressed with the team effort that’s gone into celebrating Black History Month 2021.

“Sharing our diverse culture helps all our colleagues feel valued and at home in the trust.”

Black History Month, which runs throughout October, recognises the contribution and achievements of those with African or Caribbean heritage and celebrates key figures who have made substantial and memorable contributions. It is also an opportunity for people to learn more about the impact of racism and how to challenge negative stereotypes.

Visit www.blackhistorymonth.org.uk for more information.

