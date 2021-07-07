Chesterfield Royal Hospital issues message to football fans ahead of Euro 2020 England semi-final

Fans across the country will no doubt be gearing up for the Denmark game which kicks of at 8pm on Wedneday, July 7.

Previous wins against Germany and Ukraine have been a cause for celebration, with the latter seeing nearby King's Mill Hospital in Nottinghamshire deal with 900 people in its A&E department afterwards.

Chesterfield Royal says it has not experienced any surges in attendance following England’s matches – but it has offered some advice to football fans ahead of tonight’s game.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Royal Hospital said: “Our local communities have been really supportive throughout the Euro’s - and we haven’t experienced any surges in attendances at our Emergency Department (ED) following England’s matches.

“The hospital is really busy right now though, so if anyone does need help we’re reminding people to seek help from NHS111 first – unless it’s a life threatening condition or accident.

"The advisers at 111 make sure you get the right care and treatment – whether that’s at an Urgent Treatment Centre, GP Surgery, Pharmacist, emergency dentist or if necessary ED. They can make appointments for you and work around the clock to make sure you’re seen quickly.”

Kaye Stevenson, Matron for the hospital’s emergency department, has this advice.

She said: “We are delighted to see England progress, but it’s business as usual for us here at the hospital and in ED we’ll be caring for those who really need our specialist attention.

"You can help to look after yourself and others this evening by keeping an eye on alcohol intake and travelling safely if you’re going out to watch the game – and of course following COVID-19 measures like washing hands, social distancing and wearing a mask if required.

"We want everyone to enjoy the game tonight and thank people for all the support they’ve shown us throughout the tournament.”

Violence and racism after England's Euro 2020 quarter-final victory over Ukraine meant some hospital staff were "dreading" coming into work, a chief nurse has said.

At King’s Mill Hospital, staff are reportedly “dreading” going to work today after a minority were violent, rude, and made inappropriate sexual comments after the England match on Saturday.