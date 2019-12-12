Chesterfield roofing company shows Christmas spirit with free repairs scheme

A Wingerworth roofer is hoping to spread some Christmas spirit – with free repairs.

Liam Anderson, who launched Lords Roofing & Sons three years ago, said his team will cover parts and labour on small jobs later this month, in return for a charity donation for customers.

Liam, centre, with colleagues Andrew Eastwood, left, and Graham Wholey, Liam's father-in-law.

He said: “We will be doing free repairs on December 21 and 22, where I will cover all materials and all labour.

“All I ask customers to do is put what they can comfortably afford into a sealed envelope with their chosen charity on.

“If people were thinking they couldn’t afford a repair till after Christmas, this will give them the opportunity to spend a little, get a lot and make Christmas Day that little bit more special.”

“I just want to try to give a bit back for charity and it’s good for Christmas spirit – everyone is in a really good mood over Christmas.”

And the offer has been so popular already, he is looking at extending it.

Liam said: “It’s just small roof repairs. I try to keep it to an hour, so we can get more done, but I might have to do three days.”

It is the second year running the Wingerworth-based firm has offered the Christmas bonus.

Liam, who lives with his wife Laura and sons Zachary, aged six, and two-year-old Stanley in Wingerworth, said: “We did it last year and the feedback and support was amazing.

“We raised £600 for Ashgate Hospice, which was really grateful.”

This year, he plans to split the proceeds, with 75 per cent to a charity picked at random from customer suggestions and the rest to Hasland Dementia Care.

Liam, 36, said: “My father, Dr David Anderson, is retired from Avenue House Surgery, but still does a lot for dementia care and I’m a trained dementia friend.

“It’s a horrible condition, just heartbreaking.”

To book a job, send a message to the firm via its Facebook page at fb.com/LordsRoofing1

And the offer has won praise from customers.

Posting on the firm’s Facebook page, Rebecca Dawson-Mellor said: “Hats off to you. What an incredible man you are.”

And Nigel Wright posted: “Fantastic gesture.”