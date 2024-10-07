There’s plenty of great events these days allowing youngsters to celebrate occasions or simply raise funds for good causes.
Here we take a look at some of the events which have taken place in Chesterfield’s schools over the years, including World Book Day, reading challenges and science and music fun.
Take a look and see if you school or friends and relatives feature.
You can get plenty more great retro content here.
1.
World Book day at Whittington Junior School. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. World book day
Some of the pupils at Immacultae Conception Catholic Primary School during World book day. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. World book day
Some of the Woodthorpe pupils dressed up . Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Spire Junior School
Year 5 pupils from Spire Junior School pile up plastic waste as an example of the rubbish that is finding it's way into the oceans as part of a presentation to parents at a special assembly. Photo: Anne Shelley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.