Chesterfield retailer celebrating after one of its very own handmade briefcases is being sold in famous London store

A Chesterfield retailer is celebrating after one of its handmade 'world class' briefcases has been chosen to feature and be sold in a famous London store.

Clothing and footwear retailer, Ingmans, on Burlington Street, is celebrating after one of its very own Cobb England briefcases is being sold for £3,995 at Joseph Cheaney & Sons on Jermyn Street.

Ingmans opened at the former Burton store in Chesterfield in April 2018 and owner Andrew Ingman has more than 30 years of experience as a cobbler.

Andrew is co-owner of Cobb England alongside craftsman George Giovanni Walker.

Andrew said: "To say we are proud to be commissioned by a 150 year old, established English company, with such prestige as Joseph Cheaney & Sons is an understatement of great magnitude.

"Joseph Cheaney are one of the UK’s greatest quality, Goodyear welted shoe manufacturers. Great Britain is the cultivator of the shoe industry in the 18th century, and has held its own on a global front ever since.

"So for our company as small as it may be, shows craftsmanship, quality, consistency and tenacity has made us break through into our capital London. Not only that, Jermyn Street which is famous for retail throughout the world."

He added: "We have made this handmade world class briefcase fit for a retail stage in our capital.

"Our leather luggage brand is Cobb England and we manufacture in the heart of Chesterfield's town centre."

The briefcase is made from Walpier Buttero Italian leather with luxury suede linings, RiRi zippers from Switzerland, sold brass fittings and Listan lock from England. The gusset and chapes are wet moulded for strength and fine detail.