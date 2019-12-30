Chesterfield restaurants raise more than £1,000 at fundraising party

A popular fast food chain in Markham Vale and Barlborough has raised £1,200 for a charity that helps the families of sick children in hospital.

The McDonald’s restaurants raised the money for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, which provides home away from home accommodation for families with poorly children.

Restaurants across the country pledged to raise an extra £500,000 for the charity, which started with birthday parties to celebrate 30 years of supporting the charity during its annual ‘Make A Difference Weekend’.

The restaurants in Markham Vale and Barlborough, run by franchisee Walter Wright, took part in the nationwide fundraiser.

The weekend involved family-friendly activities such as face painting, bake sales, tombolas, raffles, collection boxes and even a sponsored head shave.

As well as fundraising activities, four new cuddly toys are also on sale in all McDonald’s restaurants. The toys can be purchased at £2.99 each or four for £10, and each toy sold will result in a minimum donation of £1 to Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.

Walter said: “I am incredibly proud that for thirty years McDonald’s restaurant teams, office staff and fellow franchisees have worked tirelessly to raise money, awareness and to volunteer their time for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK to support families with seriously ill children. My restaurants have supported the charities for the past 19 years but we do not do it alone.

“Our customers and their support are instrumental in enabling us to continue to fundraise for such a worthy cause. I’d like to thank all the people of Markham Vale and Barlborough who got involved and donated to help raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK. If you couldn’t make it, then you can always use our new donate at kiosk facility next time you come in for a meal – it really is that simple to keep families together when their children are in hospital.”

Restaurants have also added a brand new ‘donate at kiosk’ option to restaurant screens. Customers now have the option to round their bill up to the nearest pound or alternatively add 1p, 10p or 20p via the self-order kiosks in restaurant.