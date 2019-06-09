Chesterfield Race for Life road closures today - everything you need to know

With hundreds of women and youngsters set to hit the streets of Chesterfield today to raise money for Cancer Research, here is what you need to know about the road closures in the town.

This year's event will set off from Queen's Park at 10.30am and follow a different route to previous years, which it is hoped will also reduce disruption to motorists.

Race for Life in Chesterfield.

Participants will complete a double lap of Queen's Park and Boythorpe Avenue as part of a 5km route instead of going through the town centre.

Roads closed today include Boythorpe Avenue and Park Road - between Boythorpe Avenue and the exit from the Ravenside Retail Park in Markham Road.

They will be closed from early morning until early afternoon.