Chesterfield Race for Life - everything you need to know, including road closures

Hundreds of women and youngsters are preparing to pound the streets of Chesterfield at the weekend for this year's Race for Life.

The much-loved annual event promises to raise thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.

This year's event will set off from Queen's Park at 10.30am on Sunday and follow a different route to previous years, which it is hoped will also reduce disruption to motorists.

Participants will complete a double lap of Queen's Park and Boythorpe Avenue as part of a 5km route instead of going through the town centre.

As a result, there will only be road closures on Boythorpe Avenue and Park Road - between Boythorpe Avenue and the exit from the Ravenside Retail Park in Markham Road - from early morning until early afternoon.

A spokesperson for Cancer Research UK - which is organising the event - said: "Don't forget to bring your friends and family along to support you.

"The course is open to spectators so they can stroll around the park or wait to cheer you through the finish line.

"There will also be some extra activities and items to buy so please remember to bring some spare change."

For more information, visit the Cancer Research UK website.