Chesterfield pub event in memory of Gracie Spinks raises vital funds for new stalking victims charity

The Crown and Cushion pub in Chesterfield town centre turned purple – Gracie’s favourite colour – on December 31.

There was also karaoke, which 23-year-old Gracie loved doing.

Zowie Shirley, middle, is heavily involved in the Gracie's Law campaign and new charity Stalking Victims Support UK.

The well-attended event was organised by Zowie Shirley with help of the pub’s landlords Cheryl and Kevin Gray.

It raised £230.20 for Stalking Victims Support UK – a new charity set up by Chesterfield woman Jackie Barnett-Wheatcroft, who also started the Gracie’s Law petition, which will now be considered for a debate in Parliament after it reached 100,000 signatures.

Zowie, who is training to become a stalking advocate with the charity, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who was involved in the night.

“It was a wonderful way of remembering Gracie and it has also raised important funds for Stalking Victims Support UK, which I’m proud to be part of thanks to Jackie.”

Cheryl and Kevin Gray, landlords of the Crown and Cushion pub, where an event was held in memory of Gracie Spinks on New Year's Eve.

The Derbyshire Times will bring you more information about Stalking Victims Support UK when the charity officially launches soon.

If people would like more information about training to be a stalking advocate, Zowie can be contacted on Facebook.

