Chesterfield pub event in memory of Gracie Spinks raises vital funds for new stalking victims charity

People came together on New Year’s Eve to remember Chesterfield’s Gracie Spinks and raise hundreds of pounds for a new charity aimed at tackling stalking.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 7th January 2022, 12:52 pm
Updated Friday, 7th January 2022, 12:58 pm

The Crown and Cushion pub in Chesterfield town centre turned purple – Gracie’s favourite colour – on December 31.

MORE: Joy in Chesterfield and beyond as Gracie’s Law petition reaches 100,000 signatures for Parliament debate

There was also karaoke, which 23-year-old Gracie loved doing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Zowie Shirley, middle, is heavily involved in the Gracie's Law campaign and new charity Stalking Victims Support UK.

The well-attended event was organised by Zowie Shirley with help of the pub’s landlords Cheryl and Kevin Gray.

It raised £230.20 for Stalking Victims Support UK – a new charity set up by Chesterfield woman Jackie Barnett-Wheatcroft, who also started the Gracie’s Law petition, which will now be considered for a debate in Parliament after it reached 100,000 signatures.

Zowie, who is training to become a stalking advocate with the charity, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who was involved in the night.

“It was a wonderful way of remembering Gracie and it has also raised important funds for Stalking Victims Support UK, which I’m proud to be part of thanks to Jackie.”

Cheryl and Kevin Gray, landlords of the Crown and Cushion pub, where an event was held in memory of Gracie Spinks on New Year's Eve.

The Derbyshire Times will bring you more information about Stalking Victims Support UK when the charity officially launches soon.

If people would like more information about training to be a stalking advocate, Zowie can be contacted on Facebook.

MORE: ‘Rare opportunity’: Force on lookout for new Police Community Support Officers in Derbyshire

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions

Well done!
ChesterfieldParliament