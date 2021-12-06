Chesterfield private pregnancy scan studio set to move to new premises

Charlene Austin (sonographer), Hannah Peat (studio manager) and Hannah Stock (receptionist) of Meet Your Miracle Chesterfield which is set to move to The Glass Yard later this month

Meet Your Miracle’s Chesterfield studio is currently situated on Knifesmithgate in the town centre.

However, later this month it will close its doors as it reopens at the new The Glass Yard on Sheffield Road.

The studio offers a range of ultrasound scans – from 3D and 4D scans to those that can tell parents their baby’s gender – much earlier than those offered by the NHS, all of which are carried out by fully-trained sonographers.

Meet Your Miracle Chesterfield's current studio at 23 Knifesmithgate in the town centre

Studio manager Hannah Peat explained: “We do private pregnancy scanning, anything from seven weeks onwards. We get a lot of gender scanning as we do it from 15 weeks whereas obviously the NHS is 20.

“We do 3D scans, HD scans, and everything inbetween.”

Meet Your Miracle, which has four other studios in locations such as Doncaster and Nottingham, is a family-run business set up to offer a ‘magical experience’ to expectant parents, as well as their family and friends.

It first opened its doors in Chesterfield in August 2020 and has become increasingly popular, Hannah said.

Once at The Glass Yard, it will become the flagship studio and it is hoped that the new, larger location will allow the business to expand to offer its services to more customers.

Hannah said: “There’s definitely a need for it in this area. We’ve got a second scan room which we’ll be opening at The Glass Yard to meet the needs of the business.

"We’re getting quite a lot of people and we just want to be able to offer people that availability. Especially on a Saturday we’re always fully booked and we’re having to turn people away and that’s something we never want to do.”

She added: “We’re really excited ahead of the move. We’ve been down to have a look and it’s absolutely amazing, it’s all high-tech and, although it’s quite industrial looking inside, it’s got a really warm feel to it.”

MYM is hosting an opening event at The Glass Yard on December 11, complete with everthing from baby hand and foot casting to a gender photo booth.

For more information visit the MYM website, message the team on Facebook, or call 01455 441036.