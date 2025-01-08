Chesterfield pensioner says 'losing my winter fuel payment means I have to watch every penny even more'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Losing my winter fuel payment means I have to watch every penny even more. Also as I have a tiny pension, I don't qualify for any pension credit after struggling hours filling in the application form. I worked over 50 hours a week until retirement and if someone told me when I was younger that in 2024 I would be sitting in a cold house wondering if I can even afford to buy my grandchildren Christmas presents, I wouldn't have believed them. I wonder if Keir Starmer had a conscience when he spent time this Christmas with his family. He should have told pensioners he was going to scrap winter fuel allowance before the election.
Betty Moor
Chesterfield
A message from the Editor:
Thank you very much for reading this story here on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists here are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.