Jack and the Beanstalk stars at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Chesterfield panto stars spread Christmas cheer on hospital visit

Pantomime stars spread some Christmas cheer with a visit to children in hospital in Chesterfield.

The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre visited the paediatric Nightingale ward and The Den children’s outpatients unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Lee Latchford-Evans, who plays Jack Trott, and Janine Pardo, who plays Spirit of the Beans, in the hospital.

1. Jack and the Beanstalk stars visit Nightingale and the Den

Former Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans, who plays Jack Trott in The Pomegranate Theatre's pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk in Chesterfield with a young patient at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

2. Jack and the Beanstalk stars visit Nightingale and the Den

Jack and the Beanstalk stars visited the children's ward and outpatients unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

3. Jack and the Beanstalk stars visit Nightingale and the Den

Panto stars Janine Pardo, as Spirit of the Beans, and Andrea Valls, as Princess Jess, with a patient at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

4. Jack and the Beanstalk stars visit Nightingale and the Den

