Chesterfield neighbours all smiles with lottery win

Ten neighbours in Chesterfield are all smiles after striking it lucky on the People's Postcode Lottery.

The ten, who live on Hady Lane, have each won £1,000 after S41 0DH was announced as a daily prize winner with the lottery on Tuesday, January 7..

Peoples Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson.

Danyl Johnson, lottery ambassador, said: “I’m so happy for our winners in Chesterfield.

"This is such a great surprise to start their day.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £500 million for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the Wildlife Trusts, which has received more than £10.7m in funding from the lottery players.

The Hady Lane win comes after a Lower Pilsley resident scooped £30,000 on the lottery when their postcode S45 8AT came up trumps in September

For more information on the lottery, see postcodelottery.co.uk