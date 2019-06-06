Chesterfield mum stars at RHS Chatsworth Flower Show

Chesterfield mature student Emily Barnes shows off her unique garden at the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show.

Emily, a mother of two children, won the BBC Radio Sheffield Design A Garden competition for the prestigious event.

She came up with a garden called Elements of Sheffield, depicting how the Peak District feeds Sheffield’s steel industry.

Over a three month period Emily worked on her design with experts from the Royal Horticultural Society, before the hard work of turning design into reality in the days ahead of the opening of the Flower Show.

Emily, who has just finished her first year at horticultural college, said: “It’s been such an amazing experience. I still can’t quite believe that my design has made it to Chatsworth, it’s literally a dream come true. I can’t thank Radio Sheffield enough for the opportunity, they’ve really given me a platform to show my designs on wider scale and for that I’m so grateful.”

Emily, who has ambitions to be a landscape gardener, first started studying horticulture eight years ago but had to drop out when she became pregnant with her first child. But now she is back at Nottingham Trent University.