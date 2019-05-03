Chesterfield mum's pregnancy joy after cancer diagnosis made it unlikely she would be able to have children again

A Chesterfield mum who was diagnosed with cancer and told she may not be able to have any more children is celebrating after finding out she is pregnant.

Kayleigh Snell, 32, of Brampton, was diagnosed with an advanced stage of breast cancer in March last year.

She underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy and was told that it was unlikely she would be able to have children again.

But to her surprise and joy she fell pregnant in October - while she was still undergoing radiotherapy - and is expecting a baby girl due on July 13.

Kayleigh said: “The cancer diagnosis turned our lives upside down but this little girl has turned it back around. It has been a whirlwind of a year.”

The mum-of-one was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in March 2018.

She bravely battled against the disease with an operation, chemotherapy and radiotherapy and was cancer free in November.

But sadly she was told it may not be possible for her have any more children following her treatment.

Up until a few months ago she was getting her life back to normal but she then returned to the doctors as she did not feel right.

And to her surprise she found out she was pregnant with her second child, after giving birth to her son Oliver, eight years ago.

“I am still not convinced it has sunk in yet,” Kayleigh added.

“We are just trying to get everything sorted out now.”

Her partner, Thomas Layton, 30, a tanker driver, said: “When we found out about Kayleigh’s diagnosis it was a very sad and dark time. But now it is like there is light at the end of the tunnel and something to be happy about.”

Kayleigh’s sister, Danielle, 25, said: “What an absolute miracle. This little baby girl is an absolute amazing surprise.

“My sister fell pregnant in October, so from then she went on to have radiotherapy which has a high percentage of causing miscarriage in pregnancy but this strong little baby made it through all this and it is a total miracle.”