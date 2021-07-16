Chesterfield mum-of-three tells of frightening attack which left her with broken nose and leg

Katie Mitchell, 29, had been out with friends watching football at the Miner’s Welfare, in Holmewood, when she decided to step outside for a cigarette on Saturday, July 3.

But unbeknown to her, a fight had broken out inside the club on Heath Road and it soon spilled out into the rear car park near to where she was standing.

According to Katie, she was then assaulted after trying to help a man, who had been injured in the fight.

Katie claims her injuries, including multiple breaks on her leg, have left her unable to fully care for her three children

She said: "I'd gone to the back to help this poor lad who’d been beaten up quite badly.

"I don’t really know what happened, it’s very much a blur. But, in that time I was assaulted at the top of the car park.

"After I got assaulted both me and the lad started walking down the car park. I then got smacked and had my nose broken.”

Katie says she then tried to flee her attackers, who managed to catch up with her on Hunloke Road before launching another frenzied assault on the young mum.

Katie says she was stamped on and kicked during the second assault on Hunloke Road

She added: "There was a girl, she was sat on top of me. Then, the lads, they were kicking me and stamping on me and that’s where I had my leg broken.

"It was very scary. I just put my hands over my head and put my head into the floor.

"I just gave up, I was screaming but then two men came and picked me up and carried me to a friend’s house because that’s where I was running to.”

Paramedics were forced to cut Katie's jeans so they could tend to her broken leg

The mum-of-three says she was left with multiple bruises and facial injuries, as well as a broken ankle and broken bone below her knee, after the assaults which are believed to have taken place between 11.45pm on Saturday, July 3, and 12.25am the following day.

"I can’t even look after my children properly. They’re having to stay with grandparents – I am seeing them but I can’t have my daughter overnight as I can’t look after her, she’s only three,” Katie said.

"I am only able to have my two boys overnight and that’s still very hard as my little boy is only five. I’m just stuck in the house. I can’t go to work, I can’t take my children to school.

"I've had to miss my son’s sports day, he’s leaving school to attend secondary and I can’t attend his leaving assembly for that as the school has a lot of steps.

"I don’t think people understand how serious it is. I can’t be a full time mum, I can’t even get upstairs.”

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time – particularly those with CCTV that covers the Miner’s Welfare and Hunloke Road.

You can report information to the force by calling 101, sending them a message on Facebook, Twitter or through their website and including reference 21*371523.