Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins visits Royal hospital to see how cutting-edge technology is helping to reduce medication errors

MP Toby Perkins visited Chesterfield Royal Hospital to understand the key role technology is playing in driving patient safety standards.

In recent years the hospital has invested in cutting-edge technology to manage medication administration. The automated systems reduce the risk of medication errors and free-up healthcare professionals to spend more time on face-to-face patient care.

The visit comes in the wake of a report by the Department of Health and Social Care which revealed that in England 237 million mistakes occur every year at some point in the medication process.

Mr Perkins said: “It is great to hear the benefits that this service has brought to patient safety and the extent to which it allows more time and space for nurses to dedicate to care.

"It is a substantial investment that Chesterfield Royal Hospital have made and was ahead of its time when the first machine was installed. I am pleased to learn that there are plans for these to be rolled out right across the hospital over the coming years.

"The rising costs and demand of medicines are key financial pressures on the NHS and anything that reduces costs, wastage and erroneous dispensary, as this system does, is to be welcomed.

"The pharmacy department has won awards previously and whilst it may be a less high profile department than some it is crucial to the overall success of the hospital.”