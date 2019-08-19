Chesterfield motorist's warning after car bumper stolen

A Chesterfield motorist wants is warning others to be vigilant after the bumper was stolen from his VW Golf.

At around 11.15pm on Sunday, August 11, a resident of Rugby Drive, Stonegravels saw two men on his driveway after hearing a noise outside.

He asked them what they were doing.

The pair ripped the front bumper from his silver VW Golf and ran off with it towards the town centre.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact officer in the case PC Rebecca King,on 101, quoting the reference number 1900425252.