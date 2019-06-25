Chesterfield motorcyclist dies after crash

A Chesterfield motorcyclist has died after a crash in Lincolnshire.

The 51-year-old man, who has not yet been named, died following a collision with a car on the A157 Louth Road, Hainton, Market Rasen, at 8pm yesterday.

The rider of the bike was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed until around midnight while police dealt with the collision.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage who were in the area at around 8pm to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 411 of June 24."