Chesterfield men in the LGBTQ community who may be struggling are invited to new support group

A new support group is set to launch in Chesterfield to help local men in the LGBTQ community who may be struggling.

Last year, Jason Cotton and Frazer Longford began their award-winning Men-Talk group, which aims to get males talking and remove the stigma associated with mental health.

Jason Cotton and Frazer Longford, founders of Men-Talk.

MORE: Support group which aims to improve women's mental health set to launch in Chesterfield



Now, they are preparing to start a Men-Talk group especially for the LGBTQ community, with the first meeting taking place at the Parish Centre on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, between 7-9pm on Monday.

Jason told the Derbyshire Times: "As hundreds of men continue to benefit from the Men-Talk meetings and online messaging services, we could see a huge gap in the LGBTQ community.

"There are so many men out there in our community who continue to suffer in silence and we wanted to reach out and help.

"The meeting is free and open to all LGBTQ men, who can simply turn up on the night."

Jason added: "Men-Talk LGBTQ held a stall at this year's Chesterfield Pride and we spent the day handing out awareness flyers, adding new friends on Facebook and holding meaningful conversations with the LGBTQ community, asking them whether they would benefit from Men-Talk creating a safe and non-judgemental platform for men to speak confidentially about their mental health.

"Speaking to so many that day was just amazing and the response was so overwhelming we decided there and then that Men-Talk LGBTQ should take place in the autumn."

He continued: "Having seen and heard so many harrowing stories, Men-Talk LGBTQ flies the flag on men's mental health with the same ethos as ever - raising awareness, removing stigma and empowering people's lives to help save them.

"We try so hard to welcome and encourage men to our door as it's the hardest step to take.

"Once you make it here, amazing things can happen and your life can change incredibly."

Jason said Men-Talk won the Peak FM Community Hero Award in June and is in the running for more awards.

MORE: Samurai swords and knives handed into Derbyshire police as part of national week of action