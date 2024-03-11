Chesterfield may lose a county councillor and South Derbyshire may gain one under new proposals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Conservative-led council agreed its related recommendations as part of its Derbyshire Electoral Boundary Review following the Local Government Boundary Commission for England’s publication of the proposed changes to the council’s electoral divisions following growth and changes in population.

If agreed, the number of county councillors would remain the same at 64, because the commission – as requested by the county council – is proposing that each division has only a single councillor replacing the current arrangement of 61 electoral divisions represented by 64 councillors including three two-member divisions.

As part of the proposed changes Chesterfield could lose a councillor if it is agreed that one of its current nine electoral divisions should be scrapped, and South Derbyshire could gain a councillor if it is agreed that its current eight divisions are increased by one.

Derbyshire County Council'S County Hall Headquarters, At Matlock

A council spokesperson stated: “The council’s draft Divisional Arrangements Submission proposes that from May 2025 onwards, the county is represented by 64 single-member divisions, and that the number of electoral divisions within Chesterfield be reduced by one with an increase in the number of electoral divisions in South Derbyshire by one division.”

Chesterfield’s current nine county electoral divisions include: Birdholme; Boythorpe and Brampton South; Brimington; Loundsley Green and Newbold; Spire; St Mary’s; Staveley; Staveley North and Whittington; And Walton and West.

South Derbyshire’s current eight county electoral divisions include: Aston; Etwall and Repton; Hilton; Linton; Melbourne; Swadlincote Central; Swadlincote North; And Swadlincote South.

The proposed changes are designed to ensure all the county councillors will represent around the same number of people.

Forecasts approved by the LGBCE predict a nine per cent increase in the electorate to 679,518 by 2029 and based on the current council size of 64 this will mean an average 10,617 electorate per councillor.

After a 12-year gap since the previous Electoral Division Boundary Review took place, the council approved in July, 2023, a recommendation that from May 2025 the county should be be represented by 64 single-member divisions.

Commission proposals also include: Chesterfield’s nine electoral divisions be reduced from nine to eight – with one less councillor – to reflect a decrease in population: And that South Derbyshire’s eight divisions be increased from eight to nine – with one more councillor – reflecting the growth in population in that area.

There is also a proposal under consideration for a revised division pattern in Bolsover to avoid a split in the town centre.

The council has stated the removal of the three two-member divisions, the removal of one electoral division from Chesterfield, and the addition of one electoral division in South Derbyshire, should create fair representation in terms of the elector-to-councillor ratio and this should increase stability until the next review.

Derbyshire residents have been invited to have their say on the newly proposed political map for the county following a growth in population in some areas with a current consultation which ends on April 1.

As well as recommending the number of councillors remains the same at 64, the commission, as requested by the county council, proposes in future there would be 64 single member divisions – each division having a single councillor.

Councillor Lewis said: “This is the last chance for Derbyshire residents to have their say on the proposals which affect much of the county.

“There’s been growth in population in some areas, and a decrease in others, which means the commission felt the boundaries of divisions needed to be looked at.”

The proposed changes are designed to create a similar number of people in each division while reflecting the identity and interests of communities.

.Cllr Lewis added: “The commission has asked all local authorities to help spread the word about the proposed changes and I’d encourage people to have their say before April 1.

“We believe it’s important that people look at and understand what the changes are and what they could mean for them.”