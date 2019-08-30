Chesterfield Marie Curie fundraising trio hit £80,000 in milestone year

A group of fundraising stalwarts in Chesterfield have celebrated two major milestones.

Marie Curie group the 'Chesterfield Bloomers’ have hit £80,000 in their eighth year fundraising in the town.

The group formed in July 2011 and is currently run by volunteers Lesley Davidson, Nicky and Andrew Loftus.

Lesley had been fundraising for a few years before the group was formed, by supporting with our collections.

READ MORE: Freddie the ginger cat returns to Derbyshire owner after pulling a two year vanishing act

Lesley said: “I love fundraising for Marie Curie as I know how much the nursing service means to people living with a terminal illness and their families.

"Nicky, Andrew and I have become great friends and we all really muck in and help each other”.

Nicky added: “My personal reason is having lost my mum to cancer in 2008. We were not aware of Marie Curie at the time and I realised just how lucky we were that my sister nursed her at home and took that strain off the rest of the family.

"When we heard about the service Marie Curie provide we wanted to help so other families can get the support they need.

"You will often see us in your local supermarkets or at a tombola stall.

READ MORE: 18 things you used to be able to do in Chesterfield - but can't today

"Although we all work, we always make time to do what we can. We have a wonderful group of supporters who although are not able to join the group really do enable help us to do as much as we can."

Kerry Brady, Marie Curie Derbyshire community fundraiser said: “The £80,000 that the Chesterfield Bloomers have raised makes such a difference to people in Derbyshire living with a terminal illness and their families.

"Our local groups not only raise vital funds for the charity, but also awareness of Marie Curie locally.”

Marie Curie nurses enable people to make the most of the time they have left and to be looked after at home surrounded by their families, friends and even their pets. They also offer practical and emotional support for families who find themselves facing the toughest times of their lives.

For more, visit: The Marie Curie website