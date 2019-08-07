Chesterfield man who took his own life left suicide note urging people with mental health problems to get help straight away, inquest hears

A Chesterfield man who took his own life left a suicide note urging people struggling with mental health problems to get help straight away.

Richard Thom, 47, of Birchen Close, Brockwell, was found hanged at his home address on March 9 this year.

Mr Thom, who had a history of depression, left a suicide note urging other people suffering with mental health problems to get help as soon as possible.

In February this year he was arrested over allegations of sexual offences and released on police bail. No decision had been made whether to charge him or not. Following his death, police are no longer pursuing the case.

In his 11-page suicide note, Mr Thom wrote: "I have been battling my demons for years now because of my abuse and upbringing.

"I am not really a bad person. I am a shy, scared young boy trapped in a 47-year-old man's body controlled by my demons who did not get the help I needed.

"I wish I had the chance now but it is too late for me."

An inquest in Chesterfield held today heard that Mr Thom, who was unemployed at the time of his death but had previously worked in security, had a history of depression and a difficult upbringing.

The death of his parents 14 years ago, particularly his dad, was said to have 'hit him hard'.

He was an only child.

He sought help from mental health services in 2017 but struggled to maintain appointments.

Later, things improved for Mr Thom but then his mood took a 'dip' around October and November 2018.

In February this year, he was arrested on suspicion of sexual offences.

Mr Thom started therapy and was trying to get 'back on track'.

But on March 8, his solicitor could not make contact with him and became worried for his welfare.

The next day, on March 9, he was found by police hanged at his home address.

Coroner Sarah Huntbach concluded: "On March 9, 2019, Richard Thorn was found hanging at his home having having left a note of his intention to take his own life. My conclusion is one of suicide."

The medical cause of death was recorded as ligature occlusion of neck and airways.

A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was hanging.