Chesterfield man donates £10,000 to Ashgate Hospicecare in memory of his wife

A caring Chesterfield man has donated £10,000 to Ashgate Hospicecase to help transform its old wing into nine modern bedrooms.

Michael Phipps has handed over the money as a thank you to the hospice for the care it provided his wife, April, more than 18 years ago.

Chesterfield man Michael Phipps, centre, donates 10,000 to Ashgate Hospicecare staff in memory of his wife April

He said: “The hospice is an amazing place and it is a pleasure to donate the money to such a worthwhile cause.

“My incomings are more than my outgoings, so I wanted to donate the money I have accumulated to and support such an incredible appeal and place like Ashgate Hospicecare”

Work to transform the hospice's current three-bedded bays into nine modern bedrooms began in April - and is being made possible thanks to donations from Mr Phipps and the generosity of the wider community.

Alison Ward-Foster, capital appeals and partnerships manager at Ashgate Hospicecare, said: “The new bedrooms will be a safe-haven for so many patients and their families.

"They will provide our patients and their loved ones with a spacious, private and homely environment when they need it the most. On behalf of everyone at Ashgate Hospicecare, thank you to everyone who has supported the appeal so far.”

- To find out more about supporting the hospice appeal, contact Alison Ward-Foster on 01246 567250 or email alison.ward-foster@ashgatehospicecare.org.uk.