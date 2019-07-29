Chesterfield man donates £10,000 to Ashgate Hospicecare in memory of his wife

A caring Chesterfield man has donated £10,000 to Ashgate Hospicecase to help transform its old wing into nine modern bedrooms.
Michael Phipps has handed over the money as a thank you to the hospice for the care it provided his wife, April, more than 18 years ago.
He said: “The hospice is an amazing place and it is a pleasure to donate the money to such a worthwhile cause.
“My incomings are more than my outgoings, so I wanted to donate the money I have accumulated to and support such an incredible appeal and place like Ashgate Hospicecare”
Work to transform the hospice's current three-bedded bays into nine modern bedrooms began in April - and is being made possible thanks to donations from Mr Phipps and the generosity of the wider community.
Alison Ward-Foster, capital appeals and partnerships manager at Ashgate Hospicecare, said: “The new bedrooms will be a safe-haven for so many patients and their families.
"They will provide our patients and their loved ones with a spacious, private and homely environment when they need it the most. On behalf of everyone at Ashgate Hospicecare, thank you to everyone who has supported the appeal so far.”
- To find out more about supporting the hospice appeal, contact Alison Ward-Foster on 01246 567250 or email alison.ward-foster@ashgatehospicecare.org.uk.