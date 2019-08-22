Chesterfield man, 62, was found hanged at his home, inquest hears

A 62-year-old Chesterfield was found hanged at his home, an inquest heard.

Alan Francis, of Mellor Way, was found on February 25 this year.

Mr Francis, a retired plater, had refused a referral to mental health services in the lead up to his death.

A note left behind by Mr Francis read: "I have had enough and I suspect you have had enough.

"Sorry I did not do anything to help myself."

At an inquest at Chesterfield Coroner's Court today it was said that Mr Francis lived alone but was supported by his family.

In the months before his death Mr Francis had made comments suggesting he would be better off dead and he phoned his family saying he was going to make a will.

An appointment was made with his GP but Mr Francis was said to be 'closed' and 'difficult' to get information from.

Another appointment was booked after more concerns for his welfare but again Mr Francis did not want to talk about having suicidal thoughts.

He was seen by his GP for the last time on February 18, one week before his death, and reported no suicidal thoughts and declined any further help.

On the day of his death, PC Vanessa Revis, of Derbyshire police, was on duty and was asked to call at the home address of Mr Francis after reports of a man being found hanged.

PC Revis was met at the address by Mr Francis's brother and sister-in-law who explained that they had come to check on him.

They could not gain entry to the property so they returned with bolt cutters and cut the chain off the back door.

They shouted his name but there was no response and then they found him.

A statement read out in court, provided Mr Francis's brother, John Francis, said: "Alan has always been an introverted individual. He was very mild mannered and did not like a fuss."

Toxicology tests were negative apart from prescribed medication.

A post-mortem concluded he died as a result of ligature occlusion of neck, airways and vascular.

His death was recorded as suicide by coroner Matthew Kewley.