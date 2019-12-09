Chesterfield LGBT+ support service to open on Christmas Day

A Chesterfield support service is throwing open its doors on Christmas Day to support lonely gay or trans people.

Derbyshire LGBT+, the only specialist support service for lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people in the county, is opening its new Chesterfield centre for members of the LGBT+ community feeling lonely or with “challenges around housing”.

LGBT+ young people in particular are more likely to find themselves homeless.

Ian Robson, Derbyshire LGBT+ chief executive, said: “Members of the LGBT+ community – particularly older and younger people – are significantly more isolated over the winter months, with darker nights and colder weather, which can leave people feeling lower than usual.

“Christmas can add to the feeling of loneliness and there are things people can do for any of their friends and neighbours to reduce the impact.

“A simple greetings card through the letter box is a nice gesture. However, if someone is feeling more hospitable, adding an extra seat at the dinner table goes an awful long way.”

The charity says LGBT+ young people, in particular, are more likely to find themselves homeless, being more likely to experience family rejection, abuse or violence.

And, it says, while homelessness is more prevalent in among LGBT+ youth, older LGBT+ people are more vulnerable to loneliness as they are more likely to be single, live alone and have lower levels of contact with relatives.

Derbyshire LGBT+’s Rutland Road centre will be open on Christmas Day, from noon-4pm. However, places are limited and people are asked to get in touch by email, phone or visiting the centre, before December 19.

Mr Robson said: “We are reaching out by opening our Chesterfield centre to anyone from the LGBT+ community, whether they are in need of some company or are facing challenges around housing.

“We have volunteers on hand to give people a warm welcome and will be able to provide food and drink and, hopefully, have some fun.”

Martin Carter, Derby Pride chairman, said: “Offering this kind of support to the LGBT+ community at what can be a challenging time of year is a reflection of the ongoing support Derbyshire LGBT+ provides to the community.”

For further information about Christmas Day and any other services, contact Derbyshire LGBT+ on 01332 207704, or enail info@derbyshirelgbt.org.uk.