Chesterfield law firm ‘go wild’ in the lakes to raise £1,000 for charity

Two representatives from Chesterfield law firm Spencers Solicitors recently ‘went wild’ in the Lake District and in doing so raised more than £1,000 for charity.

HR Manager Lynn Collins and Jayne Frost, an administrative assistant at the Derbyshire based solicitors’ practice, headed up to the foreboding surroundings of Lake Coniston at the end of June to take part in the Go Wild for Headway challenge.

Lynn Collins and Jayne Frost went off grid for charity.

The event was organised to celebrate the 40th birthday of the brain injury charity, Headway.

A total of 48 people from all over the country took part in 36 hours of virtually non-stop hallenges.

These included rock scrambling, canyoning, zip wiring, hiking, caving, abseiling and plunging into quarry waters from height.

As if that were not enough, Lynn and Jayne had to join their fellow participants in setting up camp for the night, before getting up with the larks on the next day and finishing the event with a taxing hike.

The pair said it was the 'hardest thing' they'd ever done.

READ MORE: UPDATED IMAGE RELEASED IN POLICE SEARCH FOR MISSING TEENAGER IN DERBYSHIRE

Lynn said: “Both Jayne and I were on our knees at the end of the event.

“We are both agreed in saying it was the most difficult and challenging thing that we have ever done.

“At the same time, it was probably the most satisfying feeling that we have ever experienced too.

“We are both immensely proud to have represented Spencers, taken on and achieved all the activities put before us and to have raised a nice sum of money for Headway in the process.”

Headway is a charity that helps brain injury survivors come to terms with the new circumstances that they face.

It helps them to re-integrate into family and community life and maximise their opportunities and choices.

Spencers Solicitors are formally accredited by Headway and are featured in the charity’s Head Injury Solicitors Directory, because of the firm’s expertise in dealing with brain injury cases.

Spencers CEO Rob Landman said: “Lynn and Jayne put themselves through some really tough challenges in order to raise a significant amount of money for a great charity. Everyone at Spencers is immensely proud of them both.”

READ MORE: POLICE FOIL EARLY MORNING BURGLARY IN ALFRETON