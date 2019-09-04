Chesterfield hosts annual well dressing festival

Residents and visitors to Chesterfield can enjoy a Derbyshire tradition as the annual well dressing takes place.

The wells will be in place from this Saturday to September 14.

One of the town's well dressings will be on display at the Crooked Spire.

The well dressing at the town pump in the market place, designed by Chesterfield Borough Council, will feature Beauty and the Beast and the one in the porch at the Crooked Spire, designed by church members, will feature All Things Bright and Beautiful - the famous hymn written by Cecil Frances Alexander.

This year will also see a third well dressing designed by the Friends of Spital Cemetery and on display at the cemetery chapel which celebrates the work carried out in the cemetery to dedicate an area as a garden of remembrance for those left behind after the First World War.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, the council's cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: "Well dressing is an old Derbyshire tradition and each year, we receive hundreds of visitors to see the wells in place.

"It is a great opportunity to see the well dressings and support the shops and businesses in Chesterfield town centre."

