Chesterfield hospice 'devastated' as it cancels open air cinema and summer fair due to expected severe weather

Chesterfield-based Ashgate Hospicecare has cancelled its open air cinema and summer fair events planned for this weekend due to expected severe weather.

Bohemian Rhapsody and Mary Poppins Returns had been due to be shown on the big screen outside the hospice on Friday and Saturday.

The summer fair was also planned to take place on Saturday.

However, the events have been cancelled amid official warnings about unseasonably strong winds in Derbyshire this weekend.

Carl Jones, fundraising manager at Ashgate Hospicecare, said: "We're extremely disappointed to have to cancel our open air cinema and summer fair events this weekend.

"Both fundraising events raise vital funds for the hospice so having to cancel them is devastating.

"The safety of our supporters, staff, volunteers and suppliers is our first priority.

"With the severe weather warnings in place, the potential risk is too severe for us to continue with these events at this time.

"Following conversations with the main events sponsor, Vertu Toyota, we are now planning a 'Movie Night-In' over the weekend which we hope the people of north Derbyshire will embrace. Keep an eye on our social media channels for more information."

An Ashgate Hospice spokesperson added: "If you have booked for an event this weekend and would like your donation refunding, please contact the Ashgate Hospicecare fundraising Team on 01246 567250.

"If you have any further questions, please contact fundraising@ashgatehospicecare.org.uk."