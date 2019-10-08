Chesterfield great-grandmother Harriet marks 100th birthday milestone

A Chesterfield woman marked her 100th birthday milestone surrounded by family and friends.

Harriet Goodfellow enjoyed a slap up party and received her congratulatory telegram from the Queen on Saturday.

Harriet is special in that she has a condition where the position of her key organs, including her heart, are reversed- a condition that has baffled her doctors over the years.

The former factory worker, who still lives at home in Brimington, has been a widow for 18 years after losing her husband, Ernest.

Harriet, a keen knitter is close to her son John and daughter-in-law, Pauline.

She has three grandchildren- Paul, Melanie and Michelle, and five great grandchildren- Ryan, Reece, Elliot, Gabrielle and Charlotte.

