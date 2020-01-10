Chesterfield great gran's horror after seeing beloved pet dog killed by 'hit and run' driver

A Chesterfield great gran was left heartbroken after her beloved pet dog was killed by a ‘hit and run’ driver.

Liz Youle’s Maltese terrier Buddy died after being struck by a car on his regular walk near Eastwood Park in Calow.

Buddy with Liz Youle's great grandson Alfie, aged seven.

Liz, 77, says she is ‘mortified’ and concerned the ‘reckless’ driver could have struck and killed a child.

“Buddy had been playing happily with another lady’s four dogs after I had let him off his lead in the park,” Liz, from Calow, said.

“When they left, Buddy followed them. He managed to get through the railings and I shouted ‘stop, Buddy, stop’.

“He has a strong sense of smell though and followed the scent of the other dogs.”

Liz says Buddy is used to crossing roads and he waited for the traffic to pass before heading into the road.

“Suddenly this blue car came straight at him,” Liz said. “The driver never even slowed down, he just carried on.

“How am I going to explain to my lovely seven-year-old great-grandson Alfie that he will no longer be able to see the little dog that he loved so much?

“It was so much worse to witness it myself. I cradled him in my arms and said ‘don’t leave me’.

“It could have been a child. It could have been me if it had been a few seconds later.”

Liz, who didn’t have chance to see the vehicle’s registration plate, says Alfie was ‘adored’ by her family and neighbours.

“He was a real character and everyone made a fuss of him,” she said. “If I was going out there were so many people who would happily look after him.”

The incident happened near the mini-roundabout at the junction of the A632 and Blacksmith Lane, Calow, on Wednesday, January 8 at about 11am.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson urged anyone with information to call 101 or visit the Derbyshire Constabulary website and quote reference number 420-080120.