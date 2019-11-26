Chesterfield firm sets a shining example with Silver Award

Chesterfield company One To One Support Services has been presented with Silver Employer Recognition Scheme awards at a black-tie event in Leicester.

The awards formally recognise the support the businesses provide to Defence personnel through having signed the Armed Forces Covenant.

One To One was one of two Derbyshire winners at the event, the other being Derby County Community Trust wing of Derby County FC.

Melanie Ulyatt MBE, managing director at One to One, said: “We value the skills and qualities that veterans, reservists or ex-military personnel bring to the company.

“One to One currently employs three veterans from the armed forces, and includes information on its commitment to defence personnel in its induction programme for all new staff.”

The awards were presented at Leicester Tigers RFC stadium by Colonel Adam Fraser-Hitchen.

He commented: “There are two leading principles that epitomise the armed forces covenant from my point of view – to ensure that our service personnel are not disadvantaged as a result of their commitment and service to their country, and to acknowledge that the badly injured and bereaved may need additional support throughout their lives.”

John Wilson, the Ministry of Defence’s regional employer engagement director, explained: “We were delighted to be able to present a total of 22 silver awards to local businesses this year, a confirmation of the great commitment they give to supporting members of the armed forces community throughout the East Midlands.

“Employing military trained personnel is highly beneficial to employers; the skills and experiences developed through military training help employers to fill skill gaps in their businesses.

“These Silver award winners recognise that and actively seek to take advantage of it.”

To achieve a silver award, employers need to have signed the armed forces covenant and shown flexibility towards the annual training commitments and deployment of reservists, whilst also supporting the employment of cadet force adult volunteers, service leavers, and military spouses and partners.”