Chesterfield film-maker eyes first full-length movie

A Chesterfield film-maker has set his sights on a cinema release with his first film.

Martin Hardwick, who “grew up on a council estate in Grassmoor in the 80s”, is hoping to make a feature-length thriller – with the aim of getting “it all the way to Netflix”.

Film-maker Martin Hardwick.

Charlotte is the first feature-length movie project for Martin, a wedding videographer for the last ten years.

The 39-year-old says: “This is a lifelong dream of mine and I'm so excited to have made a start.

“Since being a young kid in the '80s, I've been obsessed with the idea of making a feature-length movie and, although it's been a long-time coming, I feel every stage of my life has been slowly leading to this.”

He says his looming 40th birthday was motivation to get it going.

Georgia Conlan, aged 23, stars as the eponymous Charlotte.

Martin says: “I wanted to do something by the time I was 40 - and this is it.

“I’ve wanted to make a film for decades. I’ve had the equipment to make a film for about ten years.

“However, I didn’t want to make short films and work my way up. I want to be successful straight away.

“ I wanted to make a film cinemas would show and I have always known if the story is not there, there’s no point.

Tony Goodall stars as Roy in the movie.

“I wanted to wait until I had the perfect idea and then make the movie. As soon as I completed this script, I knew it was time to put the wheels in motion.

“I funded the first three days of shooting myself, and now I am running an Indiegogo campaign to try to raise the money to get it finished.”

He is hoping to raise £3,000 towards the film, by offering film fans the chance to purchase various “perks”, such as a copy of the finished movie, a signed movie poster, a signed script, or a prop from the film.

But the £1,000 pledge for the role of executive producer looks set to snapped up by a London-based production company, which has offered help with the movie following a meeting this week.

The movie poster of Charlotte.

Despite filming the first few scenes and completing a trailer, thanks to the firm’s support, he is now planning to start again, believing he can now do it much better.

Martin, who now lives in Creswell, says: “I was doing everything – filming, sound, lights – but now I can have help, plus the characters have started to develop, so I want to reshoot.”

Martin, who attended Deincourt Community School in North Wingfield and Chesterfield College, describes Charlotte as “psychological thriller/slight horror”, based around what happens when “a young girl turns up at an old guy’s house”.

He says: “It is definitely one of this films that once you see the ending, you will want to go back and watch again.

“People like what they have seen already.

“The few people that have read it and the actors and I, we all believe that if we do it right it could be one of those films that cases a flutter in the festival worlds and gets a cinema release - that’s our goal.

“And if we aim for that, Netflix is quite realistic.

“We’re really excited about it.”



The film

It seems Charlotte is often left to fend for herself for days on end by her neglectful parents, but tonight just got worse for the 14-year-old. She has locked herself out in the pouring rain.

There aren't many options when you live in the middle of nowhere, so as day slowly turns to night, she decides to seek help, and after a long walk, she finds a small detached cottage.

Roy answers the door. He seems like a nice old guy, but Charlotte isn't sure. Maybe this was a bad idea?

Stood in soaking wet clothes, with no other options, she takes Roy up on his offer and stays the night in his dusty old spare room, wearing his T-shirt.

What is going on between Charlotte and her parents back at home? Has she really locked herself out? Why is Roy so keen to keep her around? Is she not telling him something? Why does she seem to be avoiding going home, and why is nobody out looking for her?

Could Roy be the father figure she's always wanted? Is Charlotte's presence brightening up a lonely man's life, or is there something a little more sinister brewing? Something isn't quite right, but they both seem to be sticking with each other for now, and the whole situation is starting to linger on in a very strange way.

Are they being honest with each other, and what will happen when secrets are revealed?

The cast

Title character Charlotte is played by 23-year-old Georgia Conlan, while Tony Goodall is Roy,

Martin says: “I couldn't ask for a better Roy & Charlotte! These two actors are made for the roles.

“Georgia plays the most amazing and convincing 14-year-old and Tony is breathtaking and brings the charming yet creepy character of Roy to life in the most brilliant way.

“I feel so blessed to have these two people on board.

“Both being experienced TV, stage and film actors, these guys are what makes this project so exciting.

“So far, they have brought the script to life in a way that I could have never imagined, adding improvisations and genuine emotion to every scene.”