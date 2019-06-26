Chesterfield FC cancels event featuring 'racist' and 'homophobic' comedian

Chesterfield FC has axed an event featuring a controversial comedian after an anti-discrimination charity raised concerns about him

Liverpool-based Frankie Allen - who is described on his website as 'the UK's most feared comedian' - had been due to perform at the Proact Stadium on August 3 as part of a UK-wide tour.

The booking has now been cancelled by the club after Kick It Out, which is English football's equality and inclusion organisation, complained.

Spireites' chief executive Graham Bean said: "We were notified of complaints received by Kick It Out relating to some of the content shown in an online video, which is alleged to be of a discriminatory nature.

"As a result, the decision was taken to cancel the booking, which was received via a third party.

“The club's Community Trust actively promotes equality, inclusivity and diversity, delivering key messages in local schools.

"The club will continue to work closely with Kick It Out and other organisations who share these values."

A spokesperson for Kick It Out told the Derbyshire Times that the charity complained in light of this story on the comedy website Chortle which said Mr Allen was filmed making a racist insult.

The spokesperson added that homophobic language could also be found on Mr Allen’s YouTube.

Mr Allen declined to comment when approached by the Derbyshire Times.

His website states: "Loved. Feared. Revered.

"Move from your seat at your peril. Frankie Allen pulls no punches, bringing classic stand up comedy to a new generation.

"No two shows are the same. Frankie Allen engages the audience and will have you both laughing and crying with his hilariously unflinching stage persona."