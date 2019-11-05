Chesterfield family of tragic cancer dad to hold fundraiser to help with medical costs in Australia

The family of a former Chesterfield dad suffering from terminal cancer are raising money to pay for his spiralling medical costs in Australia.

Jonathan Beniston moved to New South Wales five years ago with his wife Alexis, a native Australian, and their daughter Connie, 15.

But tragedy struck the family when 45-year-old Jonathan was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just two years ago.

His niece Alyssa Beniston, 25, from Chesterfield said:

“Jonathan’s condition is now terminal. We want to raise as much money to help with his medical bills - the family is in so much debt

“We are just trying to get as much money as we can.

“Alexis struggling to come to terms with it and Connie is in bits.

“It is so far away we just feel helpless. He was only diagnosed in 2017 at the age of 42. He never had life insurance because he was so young.

“He isn’t well enough to travel now and has to pay for his chemotherapy and is worried about how his wife and daughter will live after he’s gone as all his money has gone on doctors and treatment

“It has spread to his throat, his liver and one remaining lung.”

The family has organised a fund raising evening at the Arkwright Centre, Generosity for Jonathan on Saturday (November 9) from 7pm-midnight. There will be live bands, raffles, games and other entertainment.