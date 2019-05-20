Chesterfield families affected by dementia won’t want to miss this free event

Chesterfield’s Memory Market Place will return this week.

It takes place at the Winding Wheel on Holywell Street on Thursday, May 23 from 12-4pm to support dementia patients and their families.

Now in its fifth year, this free annual drop-in event brings together a range of local organisations who can offer help to families affected by dementia.

It’s organised by specialist dementia nurse Trevor Hall and his colleagues at Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust.

Trevor said: “This event is aimed at everyone who is worried about a loved one’s memory, is already living with a diagnosis of dementia or simply wants to know more about what’s on offer.

“People can call in for five minutes or stay all afternoon – it is completely free and easy.

“They’ll have the opportunity to visit stalls, meet and talk in a relaxed and informal environment about all elements of living with dementia or just find out what’s available.

“It’s a unique opportunity to make contact with so many different organisations and agencies who come together jointly to offer help and guidance.”

By 2025 the number of people over 85 is expected to rise by 76 per cent.

“As there is a positive relationship between the number of older people and the number of people with dementia the need for us to create dementia-friendly communities has never been stronger,” added Trevor.

The event coincides with National Dementia Action Week 2019, 20 – 26 May: https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-involved/dementia-action-week.