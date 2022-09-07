Chesterfield dancer lands first job on cruise ship touring Mediterranean

Cerys Fennell, 21, has joined the MSC cruise ship, which sails around the Mediterranean, after she was signed to Oceans Entertainment.

She landed the dream job after impressing a panel of major talent agents at a showcase in London. The showcase was arranged by SLP College in Leeds where Cerys completed a three-year intensive training course in professional dance/musical theatre.

Her flair for dance was initially nurtured at Kickers Dance Studios in Chesterfield.

Cerys Fennell first learned to dance at Kickers Dance Studio in Chesterfield (photo: CMR Photography)

Rebecca Smith, who taught Cerys at Kickers, said: “From an early age, Cerys has always shown a passion and a natural talent for dance and performing. Over her many years of training with us, she was heavily involved in all the classes and opportunities we provided and worked very hard. As she progressed through to the higher end of the school and flourished, she achieved well-deserved awards. She was awarded Intermediate Ballet & Tap Scholarship 1st Place in 2014 and Debut Award 1st place in 2017.”

Cerys is delighted to be working on her first professional contract in the industry. She said: “My time at SLP was nothing but joy and growth, it taught me a lot in terms of dancing and musical theatre but a lot about myself and the type of person I am. It made me strong and resilient and never failed to give me opportunities and goals to achieve. I can’t thank the staff at SLP college enough for always encouraging me and helping me pursue my dream career, especially so quickly after graduating.”

Her three years at college were challenging, not just in terms of the long hours spent perfecting performance arts skills. The college had to close in March 2020 as the Covid pandemic resulted in local and national lockdowns. All training was moved online, and the students had to rely on daily ballet barres, Pilates, and intensive fitness sessions delivered on Zoom as well as their own drive and determination to stay physically and mentally fit.

Thankfully, Cerys was able to return to in-person training in September 2021 and has worked with dedication and passion to make up for the lost time. Her hard work was on show when she performed at the college’s summer show at The Grand Opera House in York.