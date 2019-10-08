Chesterfield couple’s wedding day tribute to much-loved aunt who died from brain cancer

A much-loved aunt who died from brain cancer was remembered at her niece’s wedding in Chesterfield.

Judith Slinn was 54 when she died and, as her family gathered for the wedding of her niece Abbie Smart to Matthew Adams on Saturday, October 6, she was at their forefront of their minds.

Abbie Smart and Matthew Adams.

The happy couple, who live in Mansfield, held a collection for the charity Brain Tumour Research as part of their big day, inspired by Judith’s story and to give hope to other patients and their families.

Abbie and Matthew tied the knot at Peak Edge Hotel, Chesterfield, joined by their close family and friends, followed by a reception.

Judith died in May 2016, five years after her diagnosis with an oligoastrocytoma.

She left her husband Matthew and their two daughters Beth and Annie. Judith grew up in Chesterfield and attended Tupton Hall School with her brother David, Abbie’s dad, before moving to Northamptonshire where she worked as a primary school teacher.

While it was the best day of our lives, I couldnt help but think someone was missing."

Originally from Chesterfield, Abbie, a sales executive at Vertu Volkswagen, Mansfield, said: “After several stressful months of planning, Matt and I couldn’t have asked for a better day. The weather was sunny, albeit very windy, and it was amazing to see everything fall into place. We are very much looking forward to our two-week honeymoon in Miami and a cruise around Mexico.

“While it was the best day of our lives, I couldn’t help but think someone was missing. Though my aunty died three years ago, our loss still feels very raw. She was a huge part of the family and cared deeply for all of us.

READ MORE: CHESTERFIELD TODDLER WITH INCURABLE CONDITION GETS PIONEERING TREATMENT ON THE NHS

“When I was told about Judith’s diagnosis, I was astounded. She’d always been so fit and healthy and it seemed so unfair. I’ll never forget her coming up to Chesterfield for my granny’s 80th birthday and showing off her brain surgery scar for everyone to see.

"We thought the operation would save her and that she would get better. Sadly, this wasn’t to be, Judith declined rapidly in her last two months and lost her ability to walk and communicate.”

'Though my aunty died three years ago, our loss still feels very raw. She was a huge part of the family and cared deeply for all of us.'

Abbie added: “Many of the guests knew Judith well, she had a lasting impact on everyone she met. We were proud to fundraise in her memory and I know she would have loved to have been at our wedding.”

Carrie Bater, fundraising manager for Brain Tumour Research in the Midlands, said: “We congratulate Abbie and Matt on their marriage and we hope they inspire others to consider fundraising on a special occasion for Brain Tumour Research.

“Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age. What’s more, on average less than 20% of brain tumour patients survive five years beyond diagnosis. We cannot allow this devastating situation to continue.”

Brain Tumour Research funds research at centres in the UK- it also campaigns for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.

The charity is calling for an annual spend of £35m in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia and is also campaigning for greater repurposing of drugs.

To donate to Brain Tumour Research, go to: https://www.braintumourresearch.org/donation/donate-now

READ MORE: PATIENTS URGED TO HAVE FLU JABS BEFORE VISITING DERBYSHIRE TREATMENT CENTRE