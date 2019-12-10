Chesterfield couple die in horror Derbyshire road crash

A Chesterfield couple died in a horror road crash on a major Derbyshire road, an inquest was told.

Anglela Briggs, 56, and her partner Steven Wright, 54, both of Valley Road, Chesterfield, died in a collision on the A623 near Tideswell on Sunday, December 1, Chesterfield coroners’ court heard today.

The inquest was heard at Chesterfield coroners' court.

Coroner Peter Nieto said Mr Wright was the driver and Miss Briggs was travelling in the front passenger seat.

The inquest was told the car in front of theirs braked and their vehicle entered the opposing lane where it collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Miss Briggs, originally from Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.36pm by paramedics and Mr Wright, originally from Bolsover, was pronounced dead at 2.40pm.

The inquest heard Miss Briggs was a divorced sales assistant and Mr Wright was a divorced warehouse manager.

Mr Nieto adjourned the inquest for further reports.