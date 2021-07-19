Chesterfield council to consult Gracie Spinks’ family on whether to remove graffiti tribute

The graffiti art dedicated to Gracie on the underpass at the Whittington Moor roundabout

The graffiti, which reads RIP Gracie and features a horse shoe in reference to the 23-year-old’s love of horses, sprang up on the underpass at Whittington Moor roundabout following her death on June 18.

Ordinarily, Chesterfield Borough Council said it would paint over ‘unauthorised artwork’ of this type.

But, the authority has now revealed it will discuss the graffiti tribute with Gracie’s family before possibly taking action to remove it, in order to be ‘respectful’ of her memory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graffiti art dedicated to Gracie on the underpass at the Whittington Moor roundabout.

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We were all shocked and saddened to hear of Gracie's tragic death and our thoughts remain with her loved ones at this heartbreaking time.

"While we would usually remove unauthorised artwork, on this occasion we must be respectful of Gracie's memory, and we will ask Gracie's family for their view on this memorial and whether they would like it to remain in place.

"If they wish for it to remain we will work with our partners to ensure it is not removed prematurely.”

Words or drawings that have been painted, scribbled or scratched in a public place are known as graffiti and it is up to the owner of the land or property to remove it.

Gracie’s funeral is due to take place at Old Whittington Church this Friday, July 23, and will see dozens of horse riders form a guard of honour.