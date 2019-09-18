Chesterfield council set to approve plans for old pub to be turned into flats

A former Chesterfield pub is expected to be converted into flats

Chesterfield Borough Council's planning committee is due to meet on Monday afternoon and grant conditional permission for the old Devonshire Hotel on Occupation Road, Newbold, to be turned into four one-bedroom apartments.

MORE: The reason why Chesterfield town centre has seen a rise in footfall



According to planning documents, one resident on Occupation Road raised concerns about anti-social behaviour and parking issues as a result of the proposed development.

But a planning officer's report which will be considered by councillors states: "There is no reason to suggest that the conversion of an unused building to residential flats will result in any anti-social behaviour issues and the committee will be aware that there is no control on the individuals who may occupy the flats.

"The proposal is not considered to cause significant adverse impacts on residential amenity of the adjoining neighbours.

"On the basis of the submitted documents, the proposal will provide an acceptable standard of accommodation with off-street parking provision, cycle storage, bin storage and external amenity space."

Another resident said during the public consultation phase into the plans: "The proposed application should stop the building falling into further disrepair by bringing it back into use and removing a hotspot for vandalism and anti-social behaviour."

MORE: Councillors expected to approve new McDonald's in Chesterfield