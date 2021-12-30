Chesterfield council backs bill which could ‘revolutionise’ supply of electricity locally

The bill, which is yet to become law, would empower community groups, businesses and councils to become local energy suppliers.

The borough council unanimously approved a motion to support the Local Electricity Bill at a meeting earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Town Hall.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, deputy leader, said: “It was important for the full council to support this motion and for us to support the Local Electricity Bill in principle, because we all agree that we must reduce our carbon emissions in order to minimise the effects of climate change.

“We are already doing lots to reduce emissions in Chesterfield but energy remains one of the most significant areas to decarbonise.

“I hope our local MPs will listen to our motion and support this bill in Parliament.

“It could help revolutionise electricity supply and create new local networks of renewable energy generation, which is essential to helping reduce emissions both in Chesterfield and across the UK.”

Currently to sell electricity there is a high cost because of complex agreements.

The Local Electricity Bill aims to remove this barrier, making it financially viable for electricity generators to sell directly to local people.

The bill would establish a Right to Local Supply which would make the set-up and running costs of selling renewable electricity to local people proportionate to the size of the supply company.

It could lead to increasing the supply of local renewable electricity which could help the UK meet its climate change targets, according to the borough council.

Visit https://powerforpeople.org.uk/the-local-electricity-bill for more information.