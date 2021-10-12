Chesterfield community project to help tackle women’s safety in training workshops

Community Chesterfield will be covering the subjects of domestic abuse and gambling related harm in its workshops on October 10 and November 20 respectively

Community Chesterfield, a partnership project between Derbyshire Voluntary Action (DVA) and the University of Derby, will be covering the subjects of domestic abuse and gambling related harm in its workshops on October 10 and November 20 respectively.

With women’s safety currently a cause of concern, Community Chesterfield said it has responded to community needs and requests around the topics it is covering – with both being brought to the fore during the pandemic and in recent weeks.

The impact of Covid-19 has been devastating for so many when it comes to domestic abuse and, with cases rising and support services reduced due to the pandemic, more awareness has been raised of the importance of tackling the issue.

Hosted by Community Chesterfield and delivered by the Elm Foundation, the accredited workshop ‘An Introduction to Domestic Abuse’ will help people develop an understanding of what domestic abuse is, how it is perpetrated, how victims present and ways to help them.

It will also include other training on topics such as safe ways to ask about abuse and how to support victims and survivors.

Participants will also find out about the local and national support services and how to contact them, along with national safety initiatives.

National charity GamCare are delivering the second workshop on gambling-related harm, which can include everything from debt and relationship difficulties, to gender-based violence and suicidality.

It will focus on risk factors, impacts, and how to identify and support people affected.

With research suggesting that only a small proportion of women affected by gambling-related harms are currently reaching out for support, there is concern that many people still think of gambling as a ‘male issue’.

Although it does take a gendered approach, the content is relevant for all because women could still be affected and the group say to recognise and acknowledge this is a huge step forward.

Workshop places are free for not-for-profit community groups who help people in Chesterfield, as well as for University of Derby staff and students.

To book a place on the domestic abuse training workshop click here, or for the gambling-related harm workshop click here.

For more information about Community Chesterfield visit www.communitychesterfield.org.uk.