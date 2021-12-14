Chesterfield College Santa Dash raises vital funds for Derbyshire Stroke Centre

Participants braved the rain on Monday morning as they took part in a fundraising Santa Dash at Queens Park to support the Principal’s Charity of the Year.

Their efforts raised over £600, which the charity says is vital to help them carry out their work and develop services to support people who have suffered a stroke.

Debbie Newton from Derbyshire Stroke Centre visited the event to cheer on the runners – many of whom were dressed as santas or elves.

Speaking before the race, she said: “I am amazed at the turnout today, it is fantastic. Fundraising has taken a back seat during the pandemic so whatever we are able to raise is amazing.

"Events like this are superb and very important to raise awareness about the centre and the support that is available as well. We are currently fundraising for specialist transport for people with mobility issues to access our day centre. We offer a door to door service.”

The centre, which is currently used by around 50 to 100 people a week, has a café and a gym on site.

It also provide a day centre which offers lots of activities from exercise to dance groups as well as singers and entertainers.

During the Santa Dash there were prizes for the fastest student and staff runners as well as for the best fancy dress outfits.

Students from across the college took part, with those studying media on hand to take photos and videos to document the event and public services students acting as marshals.

Julie Richards, Principal and Chief Executive Officer of The Chesterfield College group said; “It was wonderful to see so many staff and students supporting Derbyshire Stroke Centre this morning. I’d like to thank them for their generosity and community spirit.

"Not only was it a fantastic festive start to the last week of term before the Christmas holidays, I know the money raised by will be put to good use. The service the charity provides offers such a lifeline to so many people and I am proud that the college is able to support them.”